VIDEO: Bus Driver Sacked for Assaulting Tourist Boarding Bus With Bicycle

A Chiang Mai bus driver has been sacked for assaulting a foreign tourist who had boarded his bus carrying a bicycle on Saturday. His employer blamed the incident on a “Miscommunication”.

RTC Chiang Mai City Bus Co also announced the driver’s dismissal on its Facebook page on Monday night. His dismissal comes after a video clip on social media showed the man attacking a foreign tourist.

The company said the incident happened near Tha Phae gate, in Muang district, on Saturday.

“The employee attacked a customer because of a misunderstanding, a miscommunication,” the company statement said.

Upon learning of the incident, the management had suspended the driver immediately and called him in for questioning.

It later took to the driver to a police station and he was fined, the announcement said. He was also sacked.

The company also contacted the passenger who was attacked and apologized to him. The foreign tourist agreed the matter was concluded.

The video clip was posted on the page of Facebook user Yodsaphon Thikham on Saturday. It showed the bus driver had stopped the bus in the middle of the road. He was seen hitting the passenger, who appeared to be also having problems with his bicycle. There was no information on the reason for the assault from the bus driver.

Source: Bangkok Post, Yodsaphon Thikham Facebook

Facebook Video of Bus Driver Assaulting Tourist