U.S. Consulate General in Chiang Mai Helps Support Better Air Quality

In recognition of the Air Quality Awareness Week, the U.S. Consulate General in Chiang Mai is donating equipment to help control wildfires that contribute to hazardous air quality in Northern Thailand.

In April and May this year, the U.S. Consulate General in Chiang Mai donated equipment supplied by the U.S. Department of Defense to Chiang Mai Province. The contribution included eight hay balers to help reduce forest residues with a total value of approximately $US15,000 (470,000 THB).





The U.S. Consulate General presented the equipment to Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province Rattapol Naradisorn.

This is the United States’ latest contribution to help its Thai allies respond to wildfires and air pollution in northern Thailand. In 2019 and 2020, the U.S. government also donated approximately $US30,000 (940,000 THB) in equipment to firefighters and volunteers in Chiang Mai.

These donations help develop an effective mechanism to prevent fires that threaten lives, farmland, and the environment, in addition to causing air pollution throughout the region.

“The United States is proud to continue to support our Thai allies, especially our partners in Chiang Mai Province and the firefighters and volunteers throughout northern Thailand, as they fight wildfires and air pollution,” said Consul General Sean O’Neill. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line to fight fires and improve the air quality and health of those who live in northern Thailand.

We all breathe the same air and are all grateful for their hard work, bravery, and dedication.”





“I would like to thank the U.S. government for the donated equipment. This donation demonstrates over 200 years of friendship between the U.S. and Thailand. This equipment will help us reduce forest residue and help improve the air quality for the people of Chiang Mai.” said Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Rattapol Naradisorn.

For more information regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index for Chiang Mai, please visit the U.S. Embassy website: https://th.usembassy.gov/air-quality-index-aqi/. The information is calculated based on air pollution data captured by monitors owned and maintained by the Royal Thai government.

For more information on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Awareness Week, please visit: https://www.airnow.gov/aqaw/

Download high resolution photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/iCW1TVm36as3uZKP7

Facebook.com/ChiangMai.USConsulate twitter.com/USConsChiangMai



