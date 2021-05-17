Two Stuck and Killed by Lightning Within Days in Northeastern Thailand

A 38 year-old mother of two was struck and killed by lightning in northeastern Thailand on Saturday afternoon in Buri Ram. Her husband, their son and daughter and another woman were sheltering under the same tree were unhurt.

The tragedy occurred at about 3pm at a cassava plantation west of Non Sawan village in tambon Khao Khok.

Forty-year-old Suriyan Somjai said he and his wife Jureerat, 38, were working in the plantation, accompanied by their six-year-old daughter, two-year-old son and a female neighbour. When light rain began to fall, they sought shelter under a tree — a tree that moments later was struck by lightning.

Mr Suriyan said Jureerat fell to the ground unconscious while he and the others were left unhurt.

The female neighbour ran to the village and called for help.By the time other villagers arrived, Jureerat was dead.

Wirat Buahome, the kamnan of tambon Khao Khok, said an emergency unit with a doctor and rescue personnel was called to the village to examine the dead woman and the four survivors.

Farmer killed by Lightning

Last week authorities in Northeastern Thailand a farmer was found dead after apparently struck down by a lightning bolt, in his rice field in Phon Sawan district of Nakhon Phanom on May 11th.

The dead body of Mr Kamol Praking, 49, was found by his wife Sukchai Torat, 48, in a field near Huay Hai village in tambon Ban Ko. Police, rescue workers from Phon Sawan Hospital rushed to the scene however the farmer was dead on arrival.