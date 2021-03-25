Twenty One Kilograms of Crystal Meth Seized on Mekong River Bank

Army Rangers and police seized 21 kilograms of crystal meth, worth about US$645,000.00, on the bank of the Mekong River in the early hours of Wednesday.

Army Rangers and police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division lay in wait on the banks of the Mekong River in northern Thailand’s Mukdahan Province, following information that smugglers would land a drug shipment from Laos on the banks of the Mekong River on early Wednesday.

Around 3am, a long-tail boat pulled up to the river bank and the driver tossed a sack onto the sand. As the police and soldiers moved in on the boat it sped off, leaving the sack of crystal meth behind.

The team opened the sack and found 21 green packets labelled Guanyinwang tea, each containing 1kg of crystal meth.

Senior military officers and police announced and displayed the seizure at a media briefing on Wednesday. They valued the haul at more than US$645,000.00 approximately 20 million baht.

Meth pills seized in northeastern Thailand

Meanwhile, Narcotics suppression police have seized 8 million meth pills and arrested seven suspects at an abandoned warehouse in northeastern Thailand on Tuesday.

The action followed an investigation by narcotics suppression police into a drug network run by Long Sae Lee. Mr Long fled Thailand to a neighboring country after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Thai Media reported.

Narcotics suppression police investigators said they learned that a shipment of drugs would be delivered from Chiang Kham district in northern Thailand’s Phayao province to an old warehouse in Pathum Thani.

About 8am, police began following a car and a black pickup truck, which went to the warehouse in Pathum Thani.

Narcotics suppression police moved in on the premises and arrested five men and two woman. They seized four million meth pills found in the two vehicles. A second pickup was found near the warehouse, and another four million meth pills were found in it.