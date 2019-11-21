Transport Officials Starts Random Exhaust Checks in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai provincial land transport office has started conducting checks on vehicles releasing of black exhausted fumes that affected people’s health. Especially vehicles offering service up to Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep-Pui.

The checks come after officials received complaints that some public transport vehicles up to Doi Suthep released black smoke more than standard acceptance.

As engines required for driving vehicles up the mountain may need more power for acceleration than those in the city, they tend to emit more exhaust fumes. The provincial land transport office is concerned about this matter now that Chiang Mai is entering the high season with increased numbers of tourists anticipated.

Big buses are not allowed to go up on Doi Suthep to prevent congestion and accidents. Smaller sized modified trucks as public transport vehicles are popular choice for tourists. The transport office realized the need to check these vehicles’ conditions. Especially brakes and exhaust as it can affect the cities image and the people’s health.

Chiang Mai transport office revealed that usually they checked public vehicles two times a year. Together with the timing of the pending air-pollution crisis Chiang Mai authorities need to randomly check vehicles with greater frequency. Particularly those taking passengers up to Doi Suthep.

The checks are in accordance with Chiang Mai’s measure to reduce PM 2.5 levels and to reduce amounts of black smoke from public transport. Also to mitigate air-pollution problems for better health of Chiang Mai residents.

Source: CityNews