Tourists Flock to Northeastern Thailand’s Nong Khai Naga Fireball Festival

Nong Khai is bustling with visitors to tourist attractions and important temples in the province. Many of them have reserved space along the Mekong riverbank which is the main viewing point for the “Naga fireball” Festival.

Popular Naga fireball viewing points are in Phon Phisai and Rattanawapee districts. Especially in front of the Thai temple in the municipality of Phon Phisai subdistrict.

There has also been a flow of tourists who are visiting tourist attractions, taking pictures and making merit. Many of them stayed at hotels, home-stays, schools and temples in order to be ready to observe the “Naga fireball” phenomenon.

In Muang Nong Khai district, the End of Buddhist Lent Festival and the Naga Fireball Festival have been celebrated. The events feature a variety of cultural performances in the evening of every day from October 10-16, 2019.

The Naga fireball phenomenon occurs every year on the 15th day of the waxing moon of the 11th lunar month. This year, it falls on October 13, 2019.

Nong Khai Naga Fireball Story

The story has the naga celebrating the end of Buddhist Lent by belching magical orbs of fire into the sky. In reality, myth is blended with stagecraft to draw tourists every year. To see fire shot into the sky above the river running between Thailand and Laos, along with fireworks and light shows.

The fireballs are also a spectacular phenomenon to witness and their emergence from the mighty Mekong River each year is surrounded in mystery and intrigue. Some also believe the Naga – half human and half serpentine beings said to dwell in the Mekong.

Light the fireballs at the end of Buddhist Lent or Ok Phansa to pay respect to Buddha. The scientific theory is that the fireballs are methane gas from underground which float to the surface of the Mekong and then burn up in the air.

The fireballs usually appear in or around the 15th day of the waxing moon in the 11th lunar month. They really are an ideal opportunity to experience Thailand from a somewhat mystical perspective.

Northeastern Thailand’s Nong Khai Naga Fireball Festival