Thousands of Homes Damaged by Summer Storms in Northern Thailand

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said on Monday that summer storms damaged 2,900 houses in 11 provinces in northern Thailand. Pichit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai and Nan among the hardest hit.

One woman was killed in northern Thailand’s Nan province when a tree branch fell onto her car. A total of five others were injured in Nan, Surin and Pichit.

Meanwhile in northeastern Thailand Nakhon Ratchasima reported the most destruction with about 300 damaged houses, followed by Surin province.

The Meteorological Department said on summer storms would continue in northern Thailand until mid-week. The upper part of Thailand has been hard hit by summer storms since the end of last month.

Summer storm hammers Phitsanulok

Last week a summer storm hit the northern Thailand’s Phitsanulok province, causing extensive damage in the local town and surrounding areas.

The storm moved in about 7pm in the evening and lasted for over an hour. The storm damaging houses, a petrol station and shops. Some houses were reported to have been completely destroyed.

Trees also fell on to the Phitsanulok-Nakhon Thai highway, blocking traffic at many spots.

District and municipal work crews and volunteers were mobilized to cut and move the fallen trees from the highway, allowing traffic to resume.

Nisit Sawasdithep, the district chief, told CTN News he ordered disaster mitigation officials to examine the damage so that assistance and relief goods could be rapidly provided for people worst affected by the summer storm.