Thailand’s Chiang Mai Province Reports Hundreds of New Covid-19 Cases

Health officials in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai province on Sunday reported hundreds of new Covid-19 infection cases and said they had been forced to cancel planned Songkran celebrations.

The provincial public health office in the city known as the “Rose of the North” said 281 new cases had been detected in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of this month to 664. Sunday’s figures were not included in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s updates on Sunday and will be reflected in Monday’s nationwide report.

Chiang Mai’s new caseload on Sunday was the highest since the outbreak began seven days ago in the province, a favoured destination for both Thai and international tourists, particularly over Songkran. Many tourists had already cancelled their trips there.

Chiang Mai has ordered people travelling from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom to register through the CM Chana app and observe self-quarantine for 14 days. It also closed all entertainment venues until April 23.