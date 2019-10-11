Thailand to Host World Ganja Festival 2020

Thailand is taking cannabis seriously now marijuana is being seen as a potential cash crop which can benefit Thailand’s economy. The legalization of cannabis for medical use was allowed earlier this year.

The Association of Researchers of Thailand (ART) has organized the World Ganja Festival 2020.

The Association of Researchers of Thailand has signed an agreement with the Thai Nationalism Foundation; the Journalist and Media Association of Thailand and provincial administrative organizations of Nakhon Phanom; Sakon Nakhon and Mukdahan to hold the World Ganja Festival 2020 between January 29 and February 2 next year.

The venue is on 40 acres of land near Nong Yat Reservoir in Nakhon Phanom province.

Gen. Charan Kullawanit, an honorary adviser to the World Ganja Festival project, said today that the festival is being held for the first time in Thailand. It will serve as a platform for people to exchange their knowledge of cannabis for medical use. The event will also help promote Thailand as a developer of top quality marijuana strains. Which will also contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“We’re the main host. Thailand’s the main host. We’re deciding who we will invite to the Ganja Fesitival. The association chairperson said. There will be Chinese, Japanese and American guests. They once opposed the idea.

We’ll invite them so we can listen to their academic ideas, presentations and statements. We’ll see how the event will benefit the global community.”

The World Ganja Festival 2020 will also cover; Covering academic seminars; technological innovations and business negotiations; as well as local wisdom from each province.

The Ganja Festival will also feature a product design competition and music festival.

The event organizers say the World Ganja Festival 2020 will create new opportunities and provide a better understanding of cannabis and its legal aspects.