Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Thailand Mulls Sending Giant Panda Lin Hui Back to China
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

VIDEO: Bus Driver Sacked for Assaulting Tourist Boarding Bus With Bicycle

Northen Thailand

Electrical Authority Prepares to Shut Down Mae Moh Coal Mine

News Video Northen Thailand

Elderly Woman Almost "Cremated Alive" in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Seven Dead after Speeding Minivan Crashes Head-on with Truck

Northen Thailand

Police Summon Girl after Her Name Found on Package of Ecstasy from Belgium

Chaingrai Farming & Agriculture Northen Thailand

22 Provinces in Thailand Told to Brace for Water Shortages

Northen Thailand

Three Killed after their Car Crashes into Roadside Canal

Northen Thailand

Ambulance Crashes into Farm Vehicle in Northeastern Thailand

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Officials Predicted 5.0 Earthquake for Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Thailand Mulls Sending Giant Panda Lin Hui Back to China

Advertisements

Lin Hui’s 19 year-old mate, Chuang Chuang, was found dead in his enclosure on Sept 16. An autopsy led experts to conclude the male panda died as a result of heart problems.

Published

24 hours ago

on

Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is weighing whether to send giant panda, Lin Hui, back to China following the death of her mate at Chiang Mai Zoo last month.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, said a decision has yet to be made. However if she is sent back, it is unlikely China will send a replacement.

“Many people have suggested sending her back as giant pandas are social creatures. Proposals to have another giant panda sent over here could prove difficult,” he told the Bangkok Post.

Lin Hui’s 19 year-old mate, Chuang Chuang, was found dead in his enclosure on Sept 16. An autopsy led experts to conclude the male panda died as a result of heart problems.

Both Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui arrived in Chiang Mai arrived in Thailand in October 2003.

Both were on loan until 2023 and were being housed in a 6,250-square-metre air-conditioned enclosure at Chiang Mai Zoo.

China lent the two giant pandas under a cooperation agreement. Thailand was to help research the life and breeding habits of the animals. The deal reportedly stipulated that Thailand would have to pay China US$500,000  in compensation per giant panda if either should die.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement