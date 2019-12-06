Temperatures Plunge as Cold Front Hits Northern Thailand

Thailand’s Meteorological department has reported that temperatures in Northern Thailand were minuses and frost was seen in the morning.

On Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai province and in Na Haeo district of Loei province frost was seen there this morning.

Minus temperatures were reported during early morning hours on the Doi Inthanon mountain. Crowds of tourists packed the mountain as the temperature measured 3 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the center of Chiang Mai was at 14-15 degrees Celsius. While the temperature in the nearby Doi Suthep-Pui National Park was only 9 degrees.

Pairin Limcharoen, provincial chief for disaster prevention and mitigation, said about 300,000 people in the northern province, especially those on highlands, lacked winter gear.

In Chiang Rai temperatures at Phu Chai Fa have dropped to almost zero degrees. Tourists visit the mountain especially at dawn in order to catch a glimpse of the “sea of mist.” Phu Chai Fa is part of the Phi Pan Nam Range in northern Thailand.

Temperatures also Plunge in Northeastern Thailand

In the northeastern province of Loei, the lowest temperature dropped to minus 1-2 degrees. There was also frost in Na Phueng and Saeng Pha sub-districts of Na Haeo district.

Elsewhere, temperatures were 4.0 degrees in the Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary; 5.0 degrees in the Phu Ruea National Park; 6.5 degrees in the Phu Kradueng National Park; 8.6 degrees in Muang district and 11.5 degrees in Chiang Khan district.

At least two deaths has been attributed to plunging rural temperatures in Northern Thailand of Wednesday.

Department of Medical Services deputy director Nattapong Wongwiwat says the elderly should wear appropriate outerwear and exercise regularly. The should also drink six to eight glasses of warm water during the day during winter.

He said that the week long cold spell in northern Thailand could put vulnerable groups of people at fatal risk.

Temperatures in northern Thailand are expected to drop the most on Saturday through Monday. With mountaintops in northern Thailand expecting to see a drop as low as -1C.