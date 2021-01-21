Superman and Captain America Spray Disinfectant at Chiang Mai Zoo

Chiang Mai Zoo had directors dressed up as Superman and Captain America spraying disinfectant to assure the Zoo is safe for Visitors.

Directors Wuthichai Muangman and vice president of Maejo University, Dr. Weerapong Thongma channeled Superman and Captain America as they donned the superhero outfits spraying disinfectant at Chiang Mai Zoo in a bid to reassure the public of the zoo’s commitment to health and safety.

The disinfectant used was Silvernano which is made up of silver nanoparticles which serve as antibacterial and anti-fungal agents for industrial purposes. According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rapeephun Dangtungee of Maejo University’s International College who developed an inexpensive version of this technology, only those who are allergic to wearing silver may have a side effect. Otherwise there is no harmful effect caused to animals or humans. The disinfectant also lasts anywhere between 7-14 days.

Chiang Mai’s Maejo University has given the zoo 200 liters of this disinfectant and zoo officials say that it will be a great help in reassuring the public of the zoo’s commitment to safety for all of its 3,000 animals and many more visitors who come annually.

400 kilos of marijuana for medical use in Chiang Mai

Meanwhile, Maejo University along with representatives from the public health office and police handed over 400kgs of organic marijuana to the department of medical services. This is the third handover under this project, which is the first official industrial marijuana production project sanctioned and approved for use for medical purposes in ASEAN.

The project, founded in 2019, has been growing organic and standardized marijuana with the aim of being sold to the medical industry. The marijuana has been sent to Khon Kaen University’s pharmaceutical faculty to be developed and processed into medicine.

The value of the 400 tonnes of marijuana is 16 million baht, or 40,000 baht per kg.

Maejo University is conducting many experiments to develop Thai strains of marijuana with varying degrees of THC and CBD with the aim of eventually entering the world market.

According to Maejo University, Thai marijuana used to be recognized as one of the best in the world. However since many other countries have legalized the plant, their research and development have improved their products.

The university is also developing many low-THC strains as well as hemp with hopes of being able to create multiple medical and health products in the future.

Meanwhile, following a rather distressing shutdown of many businesses and activities due to the recent Covid-19 surge over the holidays, Chiang Mai City, has agreed that walking streets, weekend and pop-up markets will be able to reopen.