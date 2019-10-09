Connect with us

Students Killed after Driver Crashes Van into Rear of Freight Truck
Published

2 days ago

on

Three vocational students have been killed when the passenger van crashed into the rear of a freight truck, Tuesday. The three students were on their way to receive scholarships in Bangkok.

The van, with 16 passengers and the driver, rear-ended a 10-wheel truck loaded with corn about 1am. Three student were killed, the remaining students were injured, six seriously.

Lampang police said that three students succumbed to their injuries at Lampang Hospital in Muang district.

The three deceased students studied at the Northern Mubankhru Technological College Lamphun campus. They were traveling to the main campus in Bangkok to receive scholarships, he said.

Vans Transporting Students Rear-ended Freight Truck

The truck driver told police he was traveling in the left lane when he heard a crash in the back of his truck. He stopped and checked to see what happened and then called police.

A family car with five people inside was following the van and the driver lost control as he swerved to avoid it. The car hit the concrete median strip.

Car driver, identified only as Somchai, said he, his wife and three young sons were relocating from Chiang Mai to Bangkok. His wife and children were injured, according to police.

It was the second fatal accident involving vocational students in less than two weeks. Thirteen students from Sisaket Technical College in Si Sa Ket died when their pickup truck flipped over in Samut Prakan on Sept 29.

