Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Students Find Dead Body of Foreigner in Northeastern Thailand
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Electrical Authority Prepares to Shut Down Mae Moh Coal Mine

News Video Northen Thailand

Elderly Woman Almost "Cremated Alive" in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Seven Dead after Speeding Minivan Crashes Head-on with Truck

Northen Thailand

Police Summon Girl after Her Name Found on Package of Ecstasy from Belgium

Chaingrai Farming & Agriculture Northen Thailand

22 Provinces in Thailand Told to Brace for Water Shortages

Northen Thailand

Three Killed after their Car Crashes into Roadside Canal

Northen Thailand

Ambulance Crashes into Farm Vehicle in Northeastern Thailand

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Officials Predicted 5.0 Earthquake for Northern Thailand

News Video Northen Thailand Tourism

Tourists Flock to Northeastern Thailand's Nong Khai Naga Fireball Festival

Northen Thailand

Students Find Dead Body of Foreigner in Northeastern Thailand

Published

3 months ago

on

BANGKOK – Student’s at the Buriram College in northeastern Thailand have discovered the dead body (believed to be a foreigner) in a building owned by the faculty of fisheries.

Pol Capt Chalermphol Kaewnate, deputy investigation chief of Muang police, said the Dead body was described as of solid build with white skin, was covered with a green blanket.

Buriram College of Agriculture and Technology Students found the dead body of the foreigner in a building owned by the faculty of fisheries in Muang district on Tuesday morning.

He was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt and long black trousers.

Plastic Bag Over his Head

dead body

There was a plastic bag fastened securely over his head, with a tube leading from it to a small can of butane gas.

A bottle of water was found between his legs, police told the Bangkok Post. A doctor estimated the man had been dead 2-3 days.

A black shoulder bag was found under his body. It contained scissors, gloves and a lighter.

Police also found two black plastic bags containing cables and a notebook computer near the building.

College students told police they had first seen the two plastic bags on Saturday, but did not open them.

Building owned by the Faculty of Fisheries

On Tuesday they went back to the area and saw the bags were still there, and there was also a bad smell coming from the building.

They went to investigate, found the dead body and immediately reported it to police.

Police said it was unclear whether the man committed suicide or it was murdered.

His body was sent to a forensic institute for post-mortem examination.

Police were looking to identify the man and track down any friends or relatives.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement