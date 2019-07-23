Students Find Dead Body of Foreigner in Northeastern Thailand

BANGKOK – Student’s at the Buriram College in northeastern Thailand have discovered the dead body (believed to be a foreigner) in a building owned by the faculty of fisheries.

Pol Capt Chalermphol Kaewnate, deputy investigation chief of Muang police, said the Dead body was described as of solid build with white skin, was covered with a green blanket.

Buriram College of Agriculture and Technology Students found the dead body of the foreigner in a building owned by the faculty of fisheries in Muang district on Tuesday morning.

He was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt and long black trousers.

Plastic Bag Over his Head

A bottle of water was found between his legs, police told the Bangkok Post. A doctor estimated the man had been dead 2-3 days.

A black shoulder bag was found under his body. It contained scissors, gloves and a lighter.

Police also found two black plastic bags containing cables and a notebook computer near the building.

College students told police they had first seen the two plastic bags on Saturday, but did not open them.

Building owned by the Faculty of Fisheries

On Tuesday they went back to the area and saw the bags were still there, and there was also a bad smell coming from the building.

They went to investigate, found the dead body and immediately reported it to police.

Police said it was unclear whether the man committed suicide or it was murdered.

His body was sent to a forensic institute for post-mortem examination.

Police were looking to identify the man and track down any friends or relatives.