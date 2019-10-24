Seven Dead after Speeding Minivan Crashes Head-on with Truck

Seven passengers in a minivan were killed and four others, including the driver, were seriously injured when their vehicle crashed into a six-wheel truck on a highway in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani this morning (Wednesday).

According to eyewitness accounts, the minivan, was apparently travelling at high speed. The driver allegedly lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with an oncoming six wheeler.

The impact of the collision completely destroyed the van, while the truck flipped onto its side, Thai PBS reported.

Two monks, two women and three other men travelling in the minivan were killed instantly. Four others, including the driver, suffered serious injuries. Consequently they were rushed to nearby hospitals by rescue workers.

