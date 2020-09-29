Russian Man Arrested for Burglary at Chiang Mai Doi Suthep Park

A 32-year-old Russian man was arrested for trying to break into a tourist bungalow at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park in Chiang Mai. The Russian was identified by Thai-language media as “Cemnh Semin”, 32.

Park officials were on their night patrol when they saw the Russian burglar. The Russian stabbed one of the officials in the neck before running away. Two other park officials managed to catch him and called Chiang Mai Police.

The two fought, with the suspect allegedly stabbing the officer in the neck and face with a pair of scissors. The suspect suffered back and head injuries as he was subdued by backup officers.

Thai tourists at Doi Suthep have complained for months that they’ve awoken to find their property missing. The Doi Suthep-Pui National Park national park had also stepped up patrols in recent weeks. With officials expressing surprise to find the alleged culprit was a Russian. The wounded official received first aids and was transferred to hospital.

Chiang Mai Father Arrested for Poisoning and Killing His 7 Day Old Baby Girl

Meanwhile, a 45 year old man in Chiang Mai has confessed to murdering his 7 day old baby girl by pouring toilet cleaning fluid down her throat.

Following her murder, the man then buried the 7 day old baby girl at crematorium in Doi Saket.

Police made the arrest after the baby girls mother reported the murder to the police. The mother said that she lived with her mother and her husband at their doll shop in Thanin Market. On the morning of the 23rd her husband told her that he was taking the baby girl to visit a grandmother.

He returned four hours later and told his wife that he had killed their daughter, CityNews reports.

The man confessed that he had been planning her death since birth because she was a girl. He already had two girls, a 7 and a 9 year old and wanted a boy.