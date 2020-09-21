Police Officers Hospitalized after Crashing Pickup in Northern Thailand

Three police officers were hospitalized in Northern Thailand’s Lampang province after the crashed their pickup truck into a roadside ditch. The police officers were on their way to help after a large tree fell across the Ngao road.

Three injured police officers were taken to Lampang Hospital. They were identified as Police Lieutenant Colonel Pisan Wiengnak, Pol. Wittaya Bunkaew, and Pol. Khongsakorn Jaikham.

Before the incident, the three police officers were asked to help after a large tree fell blocking the road near the shrine of Chao Por Pha Gate on the road. According to the officers the rain had made the road is slippery. When they braked the pickup slid and crashed into the roadside ditch, because of the heavy rain.

Furthermore Maj. Gen. Anucha Uamcharoen, Lampang Provincial Police Commander also ordered officer to help facilitate the work to remove the trees from the road. After that, he visited the three police officers at hospital. Doctors allowed 2 of the police officers to leave, the remaining officer Pol. Wittaya remains in hospital.

Drunken Driver dead after driving into canal

Meanwhile, a construction contractor was killed when the car he was driving veered off a road and plunged into a canal in Northeastern Thailand. Police in Khon Kaen said the accident happened on Sunday. Local residents found a car submerged in the canal.

Consequently police and a rescue unit arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. A crane was used to pull up the car from the canal. It was a Khon Kaen-registered Toyota Vios.

In the car, a man was found dead at the driver’s seat, he was also still wearing his seat belt. From an ID card in his wallet, he was identified as Narong Sriwicha, 48. A construction contractor from Khon Kaen’s Muang district.

According to the Bangkok Post his body was sent to Srinakarin Hospital in Muang district for an autopsy.

Police said that according to his friends, Narong drove to Ban Na Kham Noy in Nam Phong district to pay daily wages to his workers on Saturday. Even more, after a drinking session, he drove back to Khon Kaen at night during heavy rain.