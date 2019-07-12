Pilot Dead After Aero L-39 Jet Crashes in Northern Thailand

CHIANG MAI – An Royal Thai Air Force pilot has been killed after their Aero L-39 jet trainer aircraft crashed in the northern province on Thursday at approximately 4PM.

An Air force spokesman AM Pongsak Semachai said the Aero L-39 jet trainer from Thailand’s Air Force Wing 411 broke down and forced both pilots to make emergency ejection.

He told Thai media that despite ejecting safely the pilot Sqn Ldr Naruepol Lueadkusol was killed and co-pilot Wg Cdr Thanawat Khunkhunthod, was slightly injured when found by rescue personnel.

The incident was reported in tambon Tha Wang Tan of Sarapi district at about 4.15pm on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses in Chiang Mai said they saw the Aero L-39 crew had ejected safely from the aircraft.

Military officials quickly sealed off the crash site, and an Air Force helicopter was at the crash scene.

No outsiders or members of the media have been allowed to go near the crash site.

Thailand’s Aero L-39

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) currently operates 24 L-39ZA Albatros aircraft, some of which are being replaced by 12 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) T-50TH Golden Eagle lead-in fighter trainers (LIFT) ordered in 2015.

The L-39NG version of the L-39 Albatross features a more powerful Williams International FJ44-4M engine, a wet wing, a modern cockpit, and a lighter air frame than its predecessor.

Source: Bangkok Post, The Nation

Video Released from Crash Site