Northen Thailand
Pervert Arrested With 2 Years of Stolen Ladies Underwear
A pervert has been arrested in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai city for allegedly stealing ladies underwear for more than 2 years. His arrest comes after a 29 year old woman reported to Chiang Mai police that her suitcase had been stolen while she was checking into a hotel in Chiang Mai.
Police followed CCTV footage of the theft to an apartment nearby where they entered the room of a 25 year old man from Fang. In his room police found the stolen suitcase, but also a pile of hundreds of ladies’ underwear.
The man confessed to the theft and said he had been collecting stolen ladies underwear for two years, usually from self-service laundromats.
He claims to admire the aesthetics of ladies underwear and denied using them for sexual gratification.
Stealing of Ladies Underwear
There has been a spate of ladies underwear thieves arrested in recent years. in April of this year, a 27 year old Thai food delivery man has been arrested in Chiang Mai stealing ladies underwear while making deliveries in the city. A woman reported to police that her underwear had been stolen many times.
When police looked at CCTV footage, they saw a man in a food delivery full uniform taking the knickers from lines and sniffing them.
When the man was tracked back to his apartment he was found to be in possession of ladies underwear. According to Chiang Mai police, he would drive around the city delivering food, and stop off at dormitories along the way.
The man admitted to police that he drove past dormitories and felt sexually aroused when he saw the underwear. He would steal women’s underwear and take it home to smell and “well you know what”.
Chiang Mai police charged him with petty theft and released him on his own recognizance. He was also ordered to stay away from women’s dormitories, Thai Media reported.