Pervert Arrested With 2 Years of Stolen Ladies Underwear

A pervert has been arrested in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai city for allegedly stealing ladies underwear for more than 2 years. His arrest comes after a 29 year old woman reported to Chiang Mai police that her suitcase had been stolen while she was checking into a hotel in Chiang Mai.

Police followed CCTV footage of the theft to an apartment nearby where they entered the room of a 25 year old man from Fang. In his room police found the stolen suitcase, but also a pile of hundreds of ladies’ underwear.