Passenger Van Crashes into Rear of Freight Truck Injuring Six Tourists

LAMPANG – A passengers van crashed into a freight truck injuring six passengers, including a five-year-old girl and a Taiwanese tourist. The crash occurred in Lampang around 5am.

When police and rescue workers arrived at the scene the found the van with people still trapped inside the van. The 18-wheel trailer truck was found nearby.

Rescue workers managed to retrieve all six injured tourist from the passenger van. Among them were a Taiwanese man and a girl, aged five years old.

The six injured tourists injured were rushed to Sop Prap Hospital in Lampang, the Bangkok Post reported.

The truck driver told police that while he was traveling in the left lane, when he heard a loud crash.

He looked back and saw the passenger van had rear-ended his truck. He stopped and called police.

The Van driver said he was driving a group of tourists from Bangkok to Chiang Mai.

It was raining and he saw something cut in front of him. He swerved to avoid a crash, but the van rear-ended the truck instead.

Police are still investigating but indicated the van driver would be charged with reckless driving causing injury.

More Tourists Injured in Lampang all Within a Month

On Friday ten European tourists were injured, one of them seriously, after their bus skidded off a road and over turned in Lampang.

Volunteer rescuers at the accident scene said 10 European tourists were injured, and one woman was in serious condition. All were sent to Lampang Hospital in northern Thailand.

The passengers on trip from Italy, told police the bus skidded off the road due to heavy rain as it was descending a hill.

In July two tourists were seriously injured when a bus carrying 40 passengers lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Lampang province.

The accident took place a little past midnight, the two injured people were sent to a local hospital.

Most of those who escaped unharmed could not tell police how the bus crash had happened as they were asleep.