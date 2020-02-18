Red Alert for Hazardous Levels of PM2.5 Fine Dust in Northern Thailand

The Pollution Control Department posted a “red alert” for hazardous PM2.5 levels of fine dust in northern Thailand. Unsafe PM2.5 dust levels have been recorded in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao and Chiang Mai.

Monitoring stations recorded levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) dust above the government’s safe threshold of 50mcg in many provinces of northern Thailand.

The Pollution Control Department gave warnings the levels were hazardous to health.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, the Pollution Control Department’s Air4Thai website reported that fine dust pollution exceeded the safety threshold in the northern provinces of; Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phrae, Phayao and Tak. With levels of PM2.5 measuring between 51 to 101 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also forecast temperatures to drop in from Monday through Thursday. The northeastern region will see the mercury down 4-6°C. While people in the northern, central and eastern regions can look for a drop of 3°C.

Pollution Control says the problem of forest fires and smog caused by outdoor burning still persists.

People have been asked to refrain from burning, in both open and forest areas in northern Thailand. Those who spot forest fires caused by outdoor burning can help report the situation via the hotline 1362.

Haze, smog, smoke, dust: at this time of year — every year — the local and international media becomes full of concerned articles on northern Thailand’s air quality. The government also pretends to be concerned and claims to be doing something about it.

We’re not certain — and indeed doubt — if this year’s statistics are worse than previous year’s. But it is certain that come the dry season the sky up in these parts can get pretty opaque.