Northern Thailand School Suffers Structural Damage after Earthquake

An Earthquake that’s epicenter was in the Hongsa district of Laos has causes structural damage to a local school in Northern Thailand’s Nan province. The school has been temporarily closed as engineers survey the damages.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake in Laos was caused by a ground movement from northeast to southwest in Hongsa district. It occurred near a lignite mine belonging to an electricity production company.

Temblors have occurred in the same spot 22 times over the past three days ranging about 16 kilometres northeastward from Ban Nam Chang village in tambon Khun, in Nan province.

The earthquake caused cracks on the beam, 40-50 centimeters long, used to take the weight of the Bang Nam Chang school building on the 2nd floor, raising concerns over student safety.

District chief Kraisorn Nootuan yesterday said the school has been ordered to suspend use of the building by using a meeting hall temporarily.

The building is now being inspected to determine whether the structure is sturdy enough to resume teaching there, he said.

Some 2.8 million baht was spent on the building where about 40 Grade 3-4 students are taught. Although the concrete is reinforced with steel, it could not withstand the impact of the earthquake.