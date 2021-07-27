Northern Thailand Residents Warned Over Heavy Rain and Flooding

The Meteorological Department is warning residents of severe flooding and landslide as heavy rain is predicted for northern Thailand, northeast and the central coast.

Military units across 22 provinces which are expected to be hit by heavy rain downpours, severe weather warnings are currently in effect in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and some areas of Bangkok.

According to an announcement by the Meteorological Department on Monday, heavy rain is expected across the North, the upper Northeast and the East today, bringing with it an increased risk of flash flooding and high waves in open waters.

Strong winds are expected to whip up waves of up to 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea off the coast of Phangnga. With waves likely to exceed 3 metres during thunderstorms, all ships have been instructed to proceed with caution, while smaller boats have been ordered to stay ashore.

Military units in the area have been given orders by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to provide immediate assistance to people in the area who may have been affected by the flash floods and mudslides.

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Monday reported flash floods and landslides in Mae Hong Son, Loei, Kalasin, Yasothon, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Trat and Pattani.

Read more news: Thai Government Pressured to Come Clean Over Vaccine Procurement



