Northern Thailand Hit with Dangerous Levels of PM2.5 Dust Particles

Northern Thailand, especially Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, are suffering from extremely poor air quality conditions. Both northern provinces were found to have PM2.5 dust particle levels which exceed the 50-micron safety standard, with Wiang Pang Kham sub-district in Chiang Rai recording 247 microns.

The Pollution Control Department said, on its “air4thai” website, that air quality in the two provinces is expected to deteriorate tomorrow through Friday, due to stale air.

Meanwhile, teams of firefighters supported by two helicopters fought a forest fire that started on Monday night in the hilly Samoeng district of Chiang Mai.

Hundreds of acres of mountain forest land have been damaged by the wildfire.