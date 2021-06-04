Northern Thailand Court Jails Journalists Fleeing Myanmar Junta

A court in northern Thailand has sentenced three Myanmar journalists and two of their associates to seven months imprisonment and fined them Bt4,000 baht (US$ 120.00) each for entering Thailand illegally.

They five were arrested in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand in early May, after fleeing Myanmar following the junta’s order to close Democratic Voice of Burma News-gathering operations in the country.

Press freedom advocacy groups and the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand had urged the Thai authorities not to deport them back to Myanmar.

The Irrawaddy reported that a public prosecutor filed a case against them at a Chiang Mai court and on the same day the court approved the indictment and sentenced them.

In March, the military regime revoked DVB’s license to operate in Myanmar in response to their coverage of the junta’s atrocities against anti-coup protesters. Four other media organizations also lost their licenses, making reporting for them an illegal act.

The lawyers for the journalists and their associates said that they had confessed and been taken into custody by Thai immigration in Bangkok. Their lawyers are negotiating for them to be released on bail.

Over 80 journalists are among the more than 5,500 people arrested by security forces in Myanmar since the junta’s Feb. 1 coup. The vast majority remain in detention amid widespread reports of torture and extrajudicial killings.