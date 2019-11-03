Northern Thailand Attractions Filled with Winter Tourists

Winter has just arrived in Northern Thailand and many attractions, especially mountaintops, are starting to get crowded with visitors. Travelling to northern Thailand to enjoy cool winter breezes and see the spectacular sunrise in the morning.

The morning atmosphere on Doi Inthanon Mountain in Chiang Mai is lively with many visitors. Heading up to the observation points to see the sun rising, its rays shining through the scenic landscape, while enjoying a cold start to the day with the lowest temperature recorded at 5 degrees Celsius.

The natural hiking trail at Kew Mae Pan, opened yesterday for hikers after a 6-month closure for natural restoration.

Hikers will now get to see rare Azalea flowers and the morning sea of fog on their hike, high up on the mountain. Offering Tourists views stretching as far as Mae Cham district. The hiking trail is expected to welcome more hikers in the winter season. Guides from local ethnic minority communities available to assist visitors.

Meanwhile, in Nong Khai, the temperature has started to drop, especially at night and in the early morning. Elders and other villagers in the city municipality have formed exercise teams, including a Tai Chi workout group. They meet by the Mekong river, and go through their distinctive paces to keep themselves fit and healthy.

Chiang Rai’s Phu Chi Fah is a must for anyone seeking the perfect sunrise experience and cool weather in Northern Thailand. Phu Chee Fah is located 1,628m above sea level in the Doi Pha Mon mountain range.

The best time to visit Phu Chi Fa is during the winter months of November –February. This is when you’ll be treated to the iconic foggy sunrise views. The area and viewpoints will be busy with crowds of Thai tourists then.

Phu Chai Fah in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand