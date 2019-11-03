Northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima Suffering Water Shortages

Eight districts in Nakhon Ratchasima northeastern Thailand have been hit by a water shortages. The governor has ordered local administrations to draw up drought prevention and mitigation measures.

Water supplies have been brought in from elsewhere to relieve the shortages. 21 villages are suffering especially hard from shortages of water.

The waterworks plant in Dan Khun Thot district is also running out of raw water. The Chiang Krai reservoir, its main source of water, has dropped to a critical levels in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Residents Asked to Store Water

Permission has been sought from residents in tambon Kut Phiman to divert 500,000 cubic metres of water from the Thanon Hai Yai swamp to the plant for tap water production.

The province has set up a command centre to coordinate efforts to cope with the drought and water shortage.

A provincial announcement has urged farmers to skip second-season rice farming and resort to growing crops that consume less water, such as various kinds of bean, sesame, sunflower, sorghum and vegetables.

Local administrations have also been instructed to store water in their localities. Also to repair unused wells to draw water for household use.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the four major cities of Isan, Thailand, known as the “big four of Isan”. The city is commonly known as Korat, a shortened form of its name. It is the governmental seat of the Nakhon Ratchasima Province in Northeastern Thailand.