Nine Injured in Northern Thailand After Passenger Van Crashes into Tree

Nine people have been injured, five seriously, after a passenger van travelling to Chiang Mai crashed into a roadside tree. The accident happened in Ko Kha district of Lampang, Saturday.

The passenger van was transporting New year revelers from Saraburi to Chiang Mai.

Pol Capt Kankawee Meetham, said police and rescue workers found the van crashed into a tree upon arriving at the scene.

The Driver Suchart Srisuwan, 57, and eight other passengers; — seven adults and a 10-year-old girl — were consequently injured. Five were severely injured and therefore rushed to Hospital in Lampang.

Police investigating the accident believe Mr Suchart fall asleep at the wheel while driving.

The first day of New Year 7 dangerous days started on Friday, resulting in 43 deaths in road accidents.