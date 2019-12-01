Nine Injured after Speeding Pickup Slams into Parked Freight Truck

Nine people were injured when a pick-up rammed into the rear of a stationary freight truck in northeastern Thailand early Sunday. The accident occurred at about 2am in Khong Chai district of Kalasin province.

The driver of the freight truck told police that he parked his vehicle after he ran out of fuel. He said truck was on the roadside and his warning lights were also flashing. Not more than 30 minutes after stopping, the Mazda pick-up came from behind and rammed into his freight truck.

Nine people, who were not yet identified, travelling in the pick-up were injured. They were taken by a rescue unit to Yang Talat Hospital.