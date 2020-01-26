Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Narcotics Officials Auction Vehicle with Meth Pills Hidden in Bumper
Advertisement

News Northen Thailand

Senior Police Transferred After Pub Raids Discover Drugs and Minors

News Northen Thailand

Mysterious Corpse Found on Sugarcane Farm in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

National Park Rangers Seize Homestay Units in Northern Thailand

News Video Northen Thailand

Fear Spreads of Widows Ghost in Northeastern Thailand

News Video Northen Thailand

Eight Injured After Tour Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Cool to Cold Mornings Forecast for Northern and Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Nearly 130 Chiang Mai Students Hospitalized for Food Poisoning

Northen Thailand

Man Who Won Bt6 Million Lottery Becomes Crazed Drug Addict

Northen Thailand

Unhealthy Haze from Bush Fires and Burning Hits Chiang Rai Province

Northen Thailand

Narcotics Officials Auction Vehicle with Meth Pills Hidden in Bumper

Advertisements

The new owner and the garage employee who found them will also be rewarded. Above all as the information they had given with regards to the meth pills was a tip-off according to ONCB regulations.

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Meth pills in bumper

Red face Narcotics officials have apologized after a man discovered meth pills hidden in the bumper of a vehicle he purchased at a Narcotics Control Board auction. Almost a hundred thousand meth pills were found in its rear bumper.

Secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk of the Narcotics Control Board  in northern Thailand apologized Saturday.

The buyer, paid 586,000 baht for the CRV, had sent it to a garage in Chiang Mai. He wanted to have its rear fixed and repainted since there were scratches and dents on it.

Meth pills auction car

As a garage employee was removing parts he found the pills hidden in the bumper. The bumper had been modified with a secret compartment.

The Secretary-general thanked the buyer and garage employee for informing officials immediately.

The vehicle was originally seized in a case in Mae Chan district, Chiang Rai, in April last year. Chiang Rai Police found 100,000 meth pills in bags lying in plain view on the back seat of the car.

The vehicle was seized in mid-August of the same year. Narcotics board officials took delivery of the car in early October and put up for auction on Jan 15 this year.

Meth pills auction car bumper

“According to protocols, we search every vehicle we have received and this case was no exception. However, we couldn’t find anything at the time, perhaps because the pills had been well hidden,” he said.

Mr Niyom added that the case served as a lesson for narcotics officials. Consequently officials have been advised to be more thorough with vehicle searches.

The new owner and the garage employee who found them will also be rewarded. Above all as the information they had given with regards to the meth pills was a tip-off according to ONCB regulations.

Sources: WorkPoint News, Bangkok Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement