Myanmar Drug Runner Shot and Killed after Firefight in Northern Thailand

– Thai authorities have shot and killed a drug suspect believed to be a fighter with an ethnic group in Myanmar. Thai police and soldiers while attempting to bring drugs across the border into Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district early Monday.Acting on a tip-off, a joint force of some 30 policemen and troops staked out a forest near Ban San Ton Du in Tambon Tha Don at 2 am.

They spotted some 30 men from Myanmar in camo uniforms carrying one bag each walking to two pickup trucks. All of the men carried were carrying weapons.

The authorities waited for the suspects to load the bags into the back of the two pickups before emerging. They shouted for the men to lay down arms, in response they opened fire on the authorities.

The two sides engaged in a firefight for approximately 20 minutes before the suspects fled into the forest back to Myanmar.

The authorities radioed for reinforcements. Upon their arrival they checked the area of the firefight and found the body of a suspect. He had been shot twice in the chest.

A pursuing unit managed to arrest another suspect in green army camo uniform. The suspect could not speak Thai, police said.

The authorities also found and seized about 9.8 million meth pills inside 50 fertilizer bags in the back of the two pickups.

The drugs and the Myanmar ethnic man were brought back to police headquarters in Chiang Mai.

