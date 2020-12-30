Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Motorcyclists Found Run Over on Northern Thailand Highway
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

World Renowned Dancer Assaulted in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Myanmar Man Sentenced to Death for Rape, Murder of 6 Year-old Girl

Northen Thailand

Thai Army Troubled Over Migrants Crossing Illegally into Thailand

Northen Thailand

Chiang Mai Governor Orders 3 Day Covid-19 Lockdown Mae Ai District

Northen Thailand

Baby Girl Born with 4 Arms and 4 Legs in Northeastern Thailand

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Illegal Returnees Summoned to Hear Charges in Chiang Rai

Northen Thailand

Doctor Rushing to Work at Hospital Hits and Killed Elderly Cyclist

Entertainment Northen Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Threatens Event Holders with Emergence Decree

Northen Thailand

Pervert Arrested With 2 Years of Stolen Ladies Underwear

Northen Thailand

Motorcyclists Found Run Over on Northern Thailand Highway

Published

21 mins ago

on

Motorcyclists Found Run Over on Northern Thailand Highway

Police are investigating the deaths of a two young motorcyclists found run over on a northern Thailand Highway on Tuesday morning. Police in Phitsanulok province reported finding the two bodies about 5.15am.

The dead man and woman were lying on the Phitsanulok-Uttaradit highway, near kilometer marker 264.

Police and rescue workers that had rushed to scene reported that the two bodies had severe injuries. It appeared they had been run over by vehicles. A damaged big bike was lying nearby, Thai media reported.

The man was later identified as Jira Lekphonchan, 22, from Samut Sakhon and his companion as Phutthachart Puangbangyang, 21, also from Samut Sakhon. Phitsanulok Police said they were investigating the cause of accident.

Phitsanulok Police also said it appeared the big bike was heading for Uttaradit and was hit by a car, killing the two riders. The bodies were left on the highway, and were then run over by other vehicles.

Woman Gets Head Trapped in Display Box from Motorcycle Accident

An unlucky woman in southern Thailand got her head caught in a petrol station’s fuel price display after losing control of her motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

A team of rescuers arrived at around 3pm to find Ms Warapond Nuansri, 29, with her head trapped inside the fuel display box at a PT petrol station. According to Thai Media the woman’s face was badly wounded.

Police said it took rescuers almost an hour to untangle her and transport her to hospital. Doctors at the local hospital said she is recovering nicely.

Investigation revealed that the woman had crashed into the concrete base of a sign near the petrol station at high speed. The crash sent her flying into the plastic fuel display sign with her head getting stuck in it.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS