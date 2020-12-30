Motorcyclists Found Run Over on Northern Thailand Highway

Police are investigating the deaths of a two young motorcyclists found run over on a northern Thailand Highway on Tuesday morning. Police in Phitsanulok province reported finding the two bodies about 5.15am.

The dead man and woman were lying on the Phitsanulok-Uttaradit highway, near kilometer marker 264.

Police and rescue workers that had rushed to scene reported that the two bodies had severe injuries. It appeared they had been run over by vehicles. A damaged big bike was lying nearby, Thai media reported.

The man was later identified as Jira Lekphonchan, 22, from Samut Sakhon and his companion as Phutthachart Puangbangyang, 21, also from Samut Sakhon. Phitsanulok Police said they were investigating the cause of accident.

Phitsanulok Police also said it appeared the big bike was heading for Uttaradit and was hit by a car, killing the two riders. The bodies were left on the highway, and were then run over by other vehicles.

Woman Gets Head Trapped in Display Box from Motorcycle Accident

An unlucky woman in southern Thailand got her head caught in a petrol station’s fuel price display after losing control of her motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

A team of rescuers arrived at around 3pm to find Ms Warapond Nuansri, 29, with her head trapped inside the fuel display box at a PT petrol station. According to Thai Media the woman’s face was badly wounded.

Police said it took rescuers almost an hour to untangle her and transport her to hospital. Doctors at the local hospital said she is recovering nicely.

Investigation revealed that the woman had crashed into the concrete base of a sign near the petrol station at high speed. The crash sent her flying into the plastic fuel display sign with her head getting stuck in it.