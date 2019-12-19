Mother and 12 Year Old Son Killed by Drug Courier Fleeing Police

A 46 year-old woman and her 12-year-old son have been killed by a speeding drug courier fleeing arrest in northeastern Thailand. The man crashed head-on into their motorcycle on Wednesday night.

Mr. Thotsaporn Rattanawong, 25, was driving his Toyota Fortuner Wednesday evening when he noticed police following him. He accelerated because he wanted to shake off police tailing him.

Driving at high speed along Sunthornwichit Road he hit a motorcycle head on travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact killed a 12-year-old boy who was riding pillion with his mother. The boy’s mother, Surapha Phimphanon, 46, was badly injured and also died shortly thereafter. Mrs. Phimphanon was an administration official at the provincial probation office, the Bangkok Post reported.

Consequently Police searched the crashed Fortuner found 360 bricks of compressed marijuana. They were inside nine fertiliser sacks, each weighing one kilogram. Police estimate the street value of the marijuana at about 5 million baht.

Mr Thotsaporn allegedly confessed to being paid 50,000 baht to take the marijuana from Nakhon Phanom to a storage place in Sakon Nakhon. A scout car driven by an accomplice had been travelling ahead of him.

He was alerted that a police were following him and attempted to flee consequently hitting the motorcycle. As a result police charged him with possession of illegal drugs, resisting arrest and also reckless driving causing death.