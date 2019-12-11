More Chilling Cold Weather Forecasted for Northern Thailand

The Meteorological Department forecasted on Wednesday that cold weather would continue through until Monday for northern Thailand. With the mercury dropping by 6-8 degrees Celsius in the upper part of the country.

Temperatures Chiang Rai will be in the region of 7 -10 degrees in the morning and 18 23 degrees in the afternoon. The Meteorological Department said strong winds will prevail.

They reported Temperatures in Greater Bangkok will also be 13C and 18C during this period. The coldest province in Thailand was Nakhon Phanom, where mercury dropped to 6C.

Historically, Sakon Nakhon is the coldest place in Thailand, measuring minus 1.4C in Muang district in 1974.

Man freezes to death in cold weather

Meanwhile, one Thai man’s attempt to keep his daughter warm at night ended in tragedy. The man allegedly froze to death in the cold weahter after giving her all of his blankets.

Prasarn Homthong, 38, was discovered dead by his eight-year-old daughter, Panwira Noipha. His young daughter said he did not respond to her attempts to wake him up, Thai media reported.

The temperature in Bueng Kan province, located in the northeast of Thailand, had dropped to 9 degrees Celsius that night. Mr. Homthong only had three blankets to keep himself warm.