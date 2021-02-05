Meteorologist Warns of Heavy Rain and Hail Storms for Northern Thailand

The Meteorologist said on Friday that storms are likely to bring heavy rain and hail to northern Thailand early next week, and then falling temperatures.

Nathapol Nathasomboon, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said on Friday the forecast was for thunder and hailstorms in the North and the Northeast from Sunday to Tuesday. Temperatures would afterwards drop by 4-6°C .

Thunderstorms would start in the North on Sunday and in the Northeast, the Central Plains and the East on Monday.

The weather conditions were brought by westerly winds passing through the North and the upper Northeast, while southerly and southeasterly winds would bring humidity from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to the lower Northeast, the Central Plains and the East, Mr Nathapol said.

Meanwhile, the Northeast, the Central region and the East will see cool weather and a likely 1-2°C drop in temperatures as a moderate high-pressure system from China moves to cover these regions. It added that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South, resulting in less rain in the South.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 14-21 degrees and highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees.

Central: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-21 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.