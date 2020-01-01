Man Jumps to His Death from Chiang Mai Suspension Bridge

Connect with us

According to friends at the scene Mr. Chom Lung, 19 was drinking with them to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Consequently he decided to show off to a group of girls by jumping from the suspension bridge.

Published

14 seconds ago

on

A 19-year-old man has died from drowned after he jumped off a suspension bridge on New Years eve day in Chiang Mai. Chiang Mai police the young man jumped from the Mae Kuang Udom Tara Dam suspension bridge in Luang Nuea at around 2 p.m.

He had allegedly been drinking with friends at the time of the incident.

His friends told police after he jumped never reappeared after entering the water. His body was later found by onlookers from the dam. Rescuers were called to the scene were unable to revive him, Chiang Mai One reported.

Meanwhile, police in Chiang Mai also reported that a man has died after riding his motorcycle into a tree in San Sai Noi, in Chiang Mai. The accident happened on Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai Road opposite the San Sri Market just after 8 a.m.

The driver was not immediately identified but is believed to be between 35 to 40 years old. Police believe he was a noodle shopkeeper as bags of noodles were found scattered at the scene.

It’s currently presumed that he may have fallen asleep while riding after purchasing noodles in town.

