Korean Tourists Injured in Northern Thailand Traffic Accident

Three Korean tourists were treated for injuries after the van they were traveling in collided with a sedan in nothern Thailand.

The accident occurred on Highway 116 in Pa Sak, Mueang Lamphun Province at around 7 p.m, Chiang Mai One reported.

The man in the sedan, Mr. Seksan Somchit, 30 was rushed to Sirivej Lamphun Hospital in a serious condition. The tourists on the van were sent for treatment at Lamphun Hospital.

The cause of the accident is unknown however it appears from photos that the van hit the left-hand side of the sedan at a reasonably high speed. Suggesting that the accident may have involved the sedan doing a u-turn.

Lampang Man Killing on Halloween

Also in Lampang a man has died after he crashed his pickup truck in Lampang on Halloween night.

The accident happened on Lampang – Tak Road (Highway 1) through Mae Phrik District at around 3:30 p.m.

The unnamed male driver was found crushed to death in the pickup truck after hitting a tree at high speed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The body was taken to Mae Phrik Hospital for an autopsy. – One Chiang Mai News

