Japanese Man Arrested for Marijuana Cultivation in Northern Thailand

Police in northern Thailand have arrested a Japanese national and four Thais on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation. The police say 41-year-old Komiya Katsuhisa is a graduate student at a university in Chiang Mai. He was arrested on Saturday along with four Thai men allegedly hired by him.

The police raided a building in Chiang Mai that they believe was used to grow marijuana. Chiang Mai Police also seized 128 cannabis plants, as well as dry cannabis.

They say Komiya tweeted photos and information in Japanese about growing and using cannabis. Because suspect he was selling the marijuana to people in Japan.

Furthermore police also say Komiya denies the allegations, and maintains that he cultivated marijuana for research purposes.

To date, recreational marijuana is not legal in Thailand. Only patients with a medical marijuana certificate or doctor’s prescription and private companies, such as those in the agricultural industry, are allowed to possess the plant.

National Farmers Council hopes farmers get okay to grow marijuana for export

Meanwhile, Praphat Panyachatrak, president of the National Farmers Council (NFC), said the council hopes the new law that allows farmers to grow marijuana and hemp for export will be fully enacted next year.