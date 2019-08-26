Icelandic Cyclist Injured After Plowing into Parked Police Tow Truck

CHIANG MAI – A man from Iceland was taken to hospital after plowing into a police tow truck while on his bicycle in Chang Phueak of Chiang Mai.

The accident happened on Chonprathan Road (Highway 121) near the Green Lake Resort at around 1 p.m.

The cyclist, who was named only as Mr. Iaven was heading back to his accommodation at SB Condo in Santitham when the accident occurred.

It’s not clear from reports who was to blame as the tow truck was clearly parked at the side of the road. It was unclear whether it did so in front of the injured man or the cyclist never saw the parked tow truck.

Thai language media described the man as a tourist – a label they apply to anyone who’s not Thai. He may be an expat given he was riding a racing bike alone and given where he lives as well.

New 500 Baht Fine riding a Bicycle Drunk

Up to now bicyclists riding drunk has not been included in the laws governing drunk drivers in Thailand. But with the rising popularity of cycling as a fitness trend, that’s about to change.

With a new 500 baht fine if caught drunk while riding a bike, the Thaiger reports.

Drunk cyclists who are currently immune to litigation because there is no law to make drunk cycling an offense. The new laws are covered in the upgraded traffic bill which passed the first reading in January.

But, according to the Bill drafters, riding bicycles in public while being drunk is still regarded as a petty offense and the penalty would be just a 500 baht fine.

Source: Chiang Mai One, The Thaiger