Huge Haul of Cannabis Products Seized in Northern Thailand

Published

36 seconds ago

on

FDA Authorities in northern Thailand’s have seized cannabis edibles from an online seller in Chiang Mai. Included in the seizure was cannabis-infused gummies, vape oil and cosmetics, suspected to contain cannabis compounds.

The seizure was conducted by the Food and Drug Administration and Consumer protection Police Division.
Authorities said the seizure was worth more than 10 million baht.

The investigation had been conducted after a woman claimed that she was given cannabis gummies from an actor. FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum told a press briefing on Monday

The police pretended to be a customer which led them to a house in Chiang Mai’s Hangdong district.

The suspect, said he had operated the website, called Siam CBD selling cannabis infused items for two years.

Thailand Public Health distributing medical cannabis oil (CBD)

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has start distributing a cannabis-based traditional medicine formula. The cannabis-based medicine will be also used to help patients with insomnia. And boost appetite in patients who have not responded to other treatments.

Patients in Thailand will be screened first and after they receive the cannabis-based medicine. Doctors will also evaluate the efficacy of the treatment every one or two weeks.

Thailand’s Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) distributed about 10,000 bottles of medical cannabis oil for hospital patients. The first official use of medical cannabis since a law legalizing it came into effect this year.

A new course about medical cannabis will also be offered starting next year. It will be offered by the Office of the Non-Formal and Informal Education.

A team of experts on medical cannabis is working to create content for the course, said Assoc Prof Phatchari Sisang. Prof Phatchari is an expert in research and development at Srinakharinwirot University in Thailand.

“Marijuana and Hemp Studies for Smart Use” will be worth 3 credits. It will take a total of 120 hours to complete, said Assoc Prof Phatchari. Who is also on the working team in Thailand.

Legislation to legalize medical cannabis in Thailand was approved by December 26, 2018. Making Thailand the first Southeast Asian nation to do so.

 

