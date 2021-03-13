Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Hospital Regrets Death of Patient Left Unattended in Wheelchair for Hours
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Firefighters Struggling to Combat Brush Fires in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Three Dead after Dramatic Showdown with Police in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Thailand's Chiang Mai Has Once Again the Worst Air Quality in the World

Northen Thailand

Dams Blamed for One Meter Water Levels on Lower Mekong River

Northen Thailand

Pha Muang Task Force Seized 6KG of Heroin in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Elephants Poisoned after Eating Grass Contaminated with Paraquat

Northen Thailand

Thailand's Chiang Mai Province Ranked 3rd in Worlds Worst Air Quality

Crime & Legal Northen Thailand

Police Seize 1420 Kilograms of Marijuana in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Father in Northern Thailand Accused of Molesting his 4 Year-old Daughter

Northen Thailand

Hospital Regrets Death of Patient Left Unattended in Wheelchair for Hours

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Hospital Regrets Death of Patient Left Unattended in Wheelchair for Hours

A Hospital in northeastern Thailand has expressed “regret” over the death a 46 year-old man who was unattended for several hours. The 46-year-old patient had a swollen, injured leg and was left waiting unattended in a wheelchair.

Mr Sompong Sammor died at Bua Yai Hospital in Northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima Province on Wednesday, while still waiting to receive treatment.  Bua Yai Hospital director Charnchai Boonyu on Thursday expressed his regret over the man’s death.

He said the hospital committee has been assigned to give moral support to the family and provide 5,000 baht cash (US$63.00) in initial assistance.

According tot he Bangkok Post the family has also been advised to submit a request for 400,000 baht (US$13,000.00) in assistance available to patients for damages incurred while getting medical services, under Section 41 of the National Health Security Act.

Bua Yai Hospital has already discussed the question of the education of the 46 year-old mans son with local authorities, and would provide assistance. The boy was in primary school, Dr Charnchai said.

Dr Charnchai admitted that medical staff and the hospital had made a mistake, and promised to improve service to prevent anything like that happening again

Hospital Faces Charges

Meanwhile, A Bangkok hospital will be charged over the death of Thai Pretty Whitchayaporn Visessombut, as police continue to investigate the party where she was working before being brought unconscious to the hospital.

Thailand’s Department of Health Services Support director general said his department would file charges against a Bangkok hospital where the Thai Pretty was brought in unconscious, after attending a party, and died soon after.

The hospital, in Bangkok will be charged with failing to properly diagnose and treat the young Thai Pretty, and falsely billing her for a meal she never received, department director general Tharet Karatnairawiwong said on Friday.

The move follows an inquiry into a complaint filed by Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, and the dead pretties mother. Mr Tharet said the complaint was found to have grounds.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS