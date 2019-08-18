Headman Found Dead After Car Accident in Lampang

LAMPANG – A village headman has died after his car skidded off a road and crashed in Lampang Sunday. Rescue workers and police found him dead behind the wheel.

Police said car skidded off the road in Lampang and ended up in a thick patch of grass shortly after midnight.

The deceased was later identified as Traipop Chaichompu, 57, the headman of Ban Bo Haew.

From an initial examination, it looked unlikely that he died as a direct result of the accident.

It was suspected that he might have lost consciousness before the car accident.

His body was sent to Lampang Hospital for a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

This is the third accident to happen in Lampang in less than a month.

A passengers van crashed into a freight truck injuring six passengers, including a five-year-old girl and a Taiwanese tourist. The crash occurred in Lampang around 5am Sunday morning.

The six injured tourists injured in the accident were rushed to Sop Prap Hospital in Lampang.

Bus Crashes in Lampang Injuring Ten European Tourists

On Friday ten European tourists were injured, one of them seriously, after their bus skidded off a road and over turned in Lampang.

Volunteer rescuers at the accident scene said 10 European tourists were injured, and one woman was in serious condition.

On July 28th two tourists were seriously injured when a bus carrying 40 passengers lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Lampang province.