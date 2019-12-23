Ghosts Rumor Spreads Panic into Villagers in Northeastern Thailand

Officials in northeastern Thailand try to calm public anxiety after six people have died during the past two months. A rumor spread that the ghost of a widow had taken the lives of the six people.

The rumor quickly prompted villagers to hang a red shirt in front of their houses to ward off ghosts. Villagers believe that the red shirts will protect their family members from the ghost.

In order to calm public anxiety Dr Narinrat Pitchayakamin, dispatched teams of medical staff establish the actual causes of the deaths.

The investigation revealed that of the six deaths; two died of stroke; two of cancer; one of complications from kidney disease; and one died of natural causes in their sleep.

Dr Narinrat said since the causes of the deaths could be scientifically established, there was no reason for people to panic about ghosts.

According to the Bangkok Post, medical teams were also instructed to educate the villagers to take better care of their health.

Villagers were told to exercising regularly; refraining from smoking and alcohol use; and also avoiding sugary, salty and fatty food to prevent disease.

In case of emergency, people were advised to call 1669 so that a patient can be taken to hospital for timely treatment.

Ghosts and Spirits Real in Thailand

The Belief in ghosts in Thai culture is both popular and enduring. The Thai people are very superstitious and their beliefs in the supernatural have been passed down from generation to generation.

Benevolent spirits are primarily guardian spirits, they are supposed to assist and protect the living. While Malevolent spirits cause trouble to people.

Its a general belief that if human beings behave badly and disrespectfully towards a good spirit, this ghost might turn malevolent. Making the distinction between good and evil spirits unclear at times.

Thai hang a red shirt outside their homes to repel the evil spirits. It also warns families with only one son they have a higher chance of a visit from the ghost.