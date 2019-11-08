Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Flights Cancelled in Northern Thailand Due to Loy Krathong Lanterns
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Women Allege Extortion By Copyright Police in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Korean Tourists Injured in Northern Thailand Traffic Accident

Crime & Legal Northen Thailand

Chiang Mai Policeman Claims he Accidentally Shot and Killed Girlfriend

Northen Thailand

15-Year-old Girl Arrested After Being Lured by Police to Make Krathongs

Northen Thailand

Chiang Mai Police Investigating Brutal Hazing on University Student

News Video Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Attractions Filled with Winter Tourists

Northen Thailand

Northeastern Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima Suffering Water Shortages

Crime & Legal Northen Thailand

Prime Suspect Confesses to Murdering Millionairess in Chiang Mai

Northen Thailand

Cooler Weather and Winds Predicted for Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Flights Cancelled in Northern Thailand Due to Loy Krathong Lanterns

Published

1 day ago

on

Airports of Thailand (AoT) on Friday updated the media that about 160 flights were either cancelled or rescheduled to prevent carnage from possible floating lanterns. Released during Loy Krathong Festival on Nov. 10 to 12.

Despite warnings issued countrywide regarding the banning of floating objects during the Loy Krathong Festival. AoT said airports in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai could not afford the risks.

Therefore, it had decided to cancel or move flights.

AoT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn on Friday again pleaded to revelers countrywide not to release floating lanterns; hot-air balloons, fireworks and drones or emit laser beams near airports for the sake of aircraft safety.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai airport Deputy Director Thananrat Prasertsri said that 96 flights were cancelled and 55 flights were rescheduled at Chiang Mai airport; all of which accounted for 22.63 percent of all flights during the Loy Krathong Festival period.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement