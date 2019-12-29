Five Agencies to Study Cannabis Farming in Northern Thailand

Five related agencies have joined forces to open the first farm in Northern Thailand to study cannabis farming. The cannabis cultivation and production center, is the first to be opened in Thailand.

The cultivation and production center is located at Petchlanna Organic Farming Community Enterprise in Lampang.

Lampang Provincial Agriculture Office has combined interests with; the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine; the Medical Cannabis Organization; Chiang Mai University; and Rangsit Univeristy. Above all to further advance the research of medical cannabis. Which has also led to the allocation of the first legal zone for cannabis cultivation in Thailand.

The National Farmers Federation plans to expand the cultivation of a Thai strain of cannabis to all regions of Thailand. With planned legal cultivation zones to open in Buriram, Surat Thani, and Kanchanaburi in the future.

The pilot cannabis farm in Lampang is situated on 4.5 rai of land. The Thai cannabis plants are being cultivated using an organic method. The farm is also a part of the study of cannabis growth to prove that cannabis can grow well in regular soil. Outside of special green houses. Cannabis plants from the first cycle will be delivered to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine for further research and extraction for medical use.

Even with the opening of a legal cannabis farm, it is still illegal for any unauthorized persons to grow cannabis. Even more to have cannabis products in their possession. Such offences are consequently punishable by law.