Fire Destroys Motorcycles Parked at Hospital in Northeastern Thailand

A fire has damaged or destroyed about a large number of motorcycles and a car parked outside a hospital in Udon Thani Wednesday.

The fire broke out at about 10.30am in the car park at Udon Thani Hospital. Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly, but 34 motorcycles and one car were damaged.

Pol chief Col Sarayut Champhiew, said authorities were yet to establish the cause of the blaze. No-one had yet showed up to claim ownership of any of the burned motorcycles, he said.

Investigators would call in the motorcycles’ owners for questioning, the police chief said. Questioning whether they had placed any items such as power banks under the bikes’ seats.

Source: Bangkok Post

Photo’s of Destroyed Motorcycles