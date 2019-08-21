Finnish Tourist Found Dead in His Hotel Room in Northern Thailand

BANGKOK – A Finnish tourist has been found dead inside a hotel room in Mae Hong Son province,in northern Thailand on Tuesday morning.

The 65-year-old Kari Alexsander Rojasalo was found dead on the floor of his room by a caretaker about 8am.

According to the Tourist Police Division 2 Facebook page, he had checked in at the resort around 6pm on Monday.

The caretaker told police she noticed the lights inside the room were still turned on. She knocked on the door several times. She received no response, so opened the door and went inside, and found the man unconscious on the floor.

Tourist Police and forensic officers inspected the room and found no traces of a struggle. They also found no medication.

Police said the man was a frequent visitor to Pai, often came alone and had stayed at the resort on several occasions.

He flew into Thailand on Sunday and arrived in Pai the next day.

His body was sent to Pai Hospital for a postmortem examination.

