Elderly American Expat Dies after Balcony Fall in Northern Thailand

Police in northern Thailand have reported that an 85 year old American man was found dead, having fallen from his seventh floor balcony. Chiang Mai Police said that there were no signs of struggle in the room or on the balcony.

The American expat was identified as Mr. Jerry Harris Bunker (Translated from Thai). His wife, Mrs. Praweena Naphom Bunker 33, said that she had been married to him for ten years and that her husband was good-natured. She also told Chiang Mai police that he had no illnesses.

She said that she had woken up and gone to work in their home office while her husband was resting in the bedroom. At noon she went out to look for him and that was when she saw his body below the balcony.

She believes that her husband may have been cleaning their window, as he was always active and enjoyed cleaning. According to Thai Media his wife speculated that he may have possibly fainted or felt light headed.

Chiang Mai police also found his eye glasses were also found on the table on the balcony. The American Expats wife told police he may have had an insect go into his eyes so he had to remove his glasses. This too may have caused him to become unbalanced. Police have yet to declare a cause of the American’s death.

Japanese man arrested for growing Marijuana

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai police raided a townhouse over the weekend and a 41 year old Japanese man arrested for growing of marijuana. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Komiya Katsuhisa from Japan.

Chiang Mai Police found the first floor of the building to be the processing area. There they found packaging and production tools. The top two floors were filled with hydroponic marijuana plants found in individual pots.

Police say that they were alerted to his marijuana operation by social media advertisements. The man was selling marijuana to foreign residents in northern Thailand on Facebook. Even more Chiang Mai police said many different police units worked together to find his marijuana operation.

Mr. Komiya denied the allegations he was selling marijuana. Furthermore he maintains that he cultivated marijuana for research purposes.

To date, recreational marijuana is not legal in Thailand. Only patients with a medical marijuana certificate or doctor’s prescription and private companies, such as those in the agricultural industry, are allowed to possess the plant.