Deputy Commerce Minister Pledges to Fix Copyright Loophole

The 15-year-old girl who was falsely accused of copyright violations with Krathongs has met with Thailand’s Deputy Commerce Minister. He pledged to suppress the activities of illegal copyright agents and extortionists.

Deputy Minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol said after being informed about the girls being plight he wanted to assure her and her family actions would be taken against the copyright extortionist.

The 15 year-old girl was accused of piracy of the copyrighted Japanese cartoon character.

Mr Wirasak who is in charge of the Department of Intellectual Property said that legal loopholes are plugged, to keep illegal copyright agents from extorting money from innocent people.

The Department of Intellectual Property has been instructed to take prompt action to deal with such ’copyright agents. The have also been issue a clarification of copyrighted cartoon characters to prevent unlawful arrests.

The deputy commerce minister said no children should be faced with such legal action. Especially when they are desperate to help their family make a little extra income. He said adults should encourage children to make Krathongs with original cartoon characters or products.

More than 300 people in greater Bangkok have faced extortion demands for payment from alleged copyright agents.

Vendors who were earlier fined by copyright agents for allegedly violating copyrights for Japanese cartoon characters have also sought sought help.

“Many of them were arrested in sting operations and were detained and pressured to pay 30,000 to 100,000 baht each. Some of them were ordered to deliver genuine products without packaging. Others who sold second-hand products featuring Japanese cartoon characters were also targeted.