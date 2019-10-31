Cooler Weather and Winds Predicted for Northern Thailand

Thailand Meteorological Department reports that strong high pressure in the North and the Northeast will cause cool to cold weather. Decreasing temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius with strong winds.

The Central including Bangkok have decreasing temperatures by 1-3 degree Celsius with strong winds.

The department also reported that tropical storm “MATMO” had made landfall over Vietnam. It was forecast to weaken and cover Cambodia tomorrow. It will affect the lower Northeast, the East, the lower Central, and the upper South with torrential rainfall in some areas.

People in the lower Northeast and the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff, and stay tuned for the weather update.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Cool to cold weather, temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 8-12 degrees on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool to cold weather with thunder showers and partly heavy rain in 40 per cent of the area, temperatures lows 14-18 degrees and highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-11 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Cool weather; lows 22-23 degrees, highs 32-33 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Cool weather with thunder showers and partly heavy rain in 30 per cent of the area; lows 21-23 degrees, highs 31-34 degree Celsius; wave height 2 meter.

Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 40 per cent of the area; lows of 23-24 degrees, high 31-33 degrees Celsius; wave height 2 meters, increasing to 3 meters during storms.

Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 40 per cent of the area; lows 22-25 degrees, highs 31-34 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metre2, increasing to 2 meters during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area: Windy and cool weather, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai is 1280ft above sea level and surrounded by grassy plains, jungle canopies, and rivers which keep the valley cooler with lower humidity than other places in Thailand. The annual average temperature is 24°C (75°F), but it can go as high as 36°C (97°F) and as low as 10 – 15°C (50 – 59°F) at night in cool season.

The length of the daytime in Chiang Rai may vary over the year. Nevertheless, we can say that the average sunny day of the dry season (cool and hot season) is about 12-13 hours, but it will be shorter in the rainy season, about 10 hours.

Rainfall is usually heaviest in August and September, with the average precipitation of 250 mm (9.8 inches). It is rare to have rain in the cool and the hot season. The annual average rainfall is 173.7 mm (6.8 inches).